Wiley.com
Print this page Share

XML For Dummies, 4th Edition

Lucinda Dykes, Ed Tittel
ISBN: 978-0-7645-8845-7
384 pages
May 2005
XML For Dummies, 4th Edition (0764588451) cover image
Read an Excerpt

Description

See how XML works for business needs and RSS feeds

Create consistency on the Web, or tag your data for different purposes

Tag -- XML is it! XML tags let you share your format as well as your data, and this handy guide will show you how. You'll soon be using this markup language to create everything from Web sites to business forms, discovering schemas and DOCTYPES, wandering the Xpath, teaming up XML with Office 2003, and more.

Discover how to
* Make information portable
* Use XML with Word 2003
* Store different types of data
* Convert HTML documents to XHTML
* Add CSS to XML
* Understand and use DTDs
See More

Table of Contents

Introduction 1

Part I: XML Basics 9

Chapter 1: Getting to Know XML 11

Chapter 2: Using XML for Many Purposes 23

Chapter 3: Slicing and Dicing Data Categories: The Art of Taxonomy 33

Part II: XML and the Web 45

Chapter 4: Adding XHTML for the Web 47

Chapter 5: Putting Together an XML File 65

Chapter 6: Adding Character(s) to XML 83

Chapter 7: Handling Formatting with CSS 95

Part III: Building In Validation with DTDs and Schemas 109

Chapter 8: Understanding and Using DTDs 111

Chapter 9: Understanding and Using XML Schema 135

Chapter 10: Building a Custom XML Schema 157

Chapter 11: Modifying an Existing Schema 173

Part IV: Transforming and Processing XML 195

Chapter 12: Handling Transformations with XSL 197

Chapter 13: The XML Path Language 215

Chapter 14: Processing XML 235

Part V: XML Application Development 245

Chapter 15: Using XML with Web Services 247

Chapter 16: XML and Forms 259

Chapter 17: Serving Up the Data: XML and Databases 271

Chapter 18: XML and RSS 285

Part VI: The Part of Tens 299

Chapter 19: XML Tools and Technologies 301

Chapter 20: Ten Top XML Applications 313

Chapter 21: Ten Ultimate XML Resources 321

Glossary 329

Index 347

See More

Author Information

Lucinda Dykes started her career in a high-tech area of medicine, but left medicine to pursue her interests in technology and the Web. She has been writing code and developing Web sites since 1994, and also teaches and develops online courses — including the JavaScript courses for the International Webmasters Association/HTML Writers’ Guild at www.eclasses.org.
Lucinda has authored, co-authored, edited, and been a contributing author to numerous computer books; the most recent include Dreamweaver MX 2004 Savvy (Sybex), XML for Dummies (3rd Edition, Wiley), Dreamweaver MX Fireworks MX Savvy (Sybex), XML Schemas (Sybex), and Mastering XHTML (Sybex). When she can manage to move herself away from her keyboard, other interests include holographic technologies, science fiction, and Bollywood movies.

Ed Tittel is a 23-year veteran of the computing industry. After spending his first seven years in harness writing code, Ed switched to the softer side of the business as a trainer and talking head. A freelance writer since 1986, Ed has written hundreds of magazine and Web articles — and worked on over 100 computer books, including numerous For Dummies titles on topics that include several Windows versions, NetWare, HTML, XHTML, and XML.
Ed is also Technology Editor for Certification Magazine, writes for numerous TechTarget Web sites, and writes a twice-monthly newsletter, “Must Know News,” for CramSession.com. In his spare time, Ed likes to shoot pool, cook, and spend time with his wife Dina and his son Gregory. He also likes to explore the world away from the keyboard with his trusty Labrador retriever, Blackie. Ed can be contacted at etittel@yahoo.com.

See More

Downloads

Download TitleSizeDownload
Code Samples
You'll find all the sample code from the chapters here.

To download the included code samples, follow these steps:

Click to download XMLFD.zip.

Choose a location to save the file on your hard drive.

After the download is complete, run WinZip or another software program that decompresses zip files and extract XMLFD.zip into the directory of your choice.

120.08 KB Click to Download
See More

Notes

URLs mentioned in the book

We've also gathered a large number of the URLs mentioned in the book and organized them in a handy Links list so you can access them quickly and easily. As with all things on the Web, these URLs can change at any time. We make every effort to keep our links current, but if you do find a broken link among our collection, please send us e-mail and let us know. We've selected these online resources because they are among the best on the Web. We hope you enjoy and learn from them as we have.

EDITORS

Epic Editor:

http://www.arbortext.com/products/Support/html/register.asp?thepage=s (eval)

Turbo XML:

http://www.tibco.com/software/business_integration/turboxml.jsp

XMetaL Author:

http://www.xmetal.com/en_us/support/support/index.x

XML Pro:

http://www.vervet.com/order.php

XML Spy:

http://www.altova.com/support_freexmlspyhome.asp

StyleVision:

http://www.altova.com/download_stylevision.html

PARSERS

AElfred:

http://saxon.sourceforge.net/aelfred.html

AElfred2:

http://www.gnu.org/software/classpathx/jaxp/apidoc/gnu/xml/aelfred2/package-summary.html

BROWSERS

Amaya:

http://www.w3.org/Amaya/

Mozilla:

http://www.mozilla.org

Firefox:

http://www.mozilla.org/products/firefox/

Opera:

http://www.opera.com

CONVERTERS

HTML Tidy:

http://tidy.sourceforge.net

HTML Kit:

http://www.chami.com

XPS:

http://www.softml.net/xps/index.html

GRAB BAG

Microsoft XML:

http://msdn.microsoft.com/xml

Web Methods:

http://www.webmethods.com

See More

Related Titles

Back to Top