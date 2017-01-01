XML For Dummies, 4th Edition

started her career in a high-tech area of medicine, but left medicine to pursue her interests in technology and the Web. She has been writing code and developing Web sites since 1994, and also teaches and develops online courses — including the JavaScript courses for the International Webmasters Association/HTML Writers’ Guild at www.eclasses.org.Lucinda has authored, co-authored, edited, and been a contributing author to numerous computer books; the most recent include(Sybex),(3rd Edition, Wiley),(Sybex),(Sybex), and(Sybex). When she can manage to move herself away from her keyboard, other interests include holographic technologies, science fiction, and Bollywood movies.

Ed Tittel is a 23-year veteran of the computing industry. After spending his first seven years in harness writing code, Ed switched to the softer side of the business as a trainer and talking head. A freelance writer since 1986, Ed has written hundreds of magazine and Web articles — and worked on over 100 computer books, including numerous For Dummies titles on topics that include several Windows versions, NetWare, HTML, XHTML, and XML.

Ed is also Technology Editor for Certification Magazine, writes for numerous TechTarget Web sites, and writes a twice-monthly newsletter, “Must Know News,” for CramSession.com. In his spare time, Ed likes to shoot pool, cook, and spend time with his wife Dina and his son Gregory. He also likes to explore the world away from the keyboard with his trusty Labrador retriever, Blackie. Ed can be contacted at etittel@yahoo.com.